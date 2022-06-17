Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.03, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 10.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 9.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adecoagro as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +1.42% and +27.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.01% higher within the past month. Adecoagro is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Adecoagro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

