Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $11.48, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had gained 1.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adecoagro as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 12, 2022.

AGRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.84% and +30.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher. Adecoagro is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.08.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

