Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adecoagro (AGRO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 180 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 87.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGRO has gained about 3.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This means that Adecoagro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Danone (DANOY). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Danone's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so AGRO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Danone belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #175. The industry has moved -20% year to date.

Adecoagro and Danone could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

