Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -2.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Adecoagro (AGRO) was down 2.75% at $7.42. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 6.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adecoagro in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, representing changes of -82.67% and -11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.39% downward. At present, Adecoagro boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.96.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

