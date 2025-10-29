Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -2.51%: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $8.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.51% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy's shares have seen an increase of 6.76% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -82.67% and -11.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.39% downward. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Adecoagro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.47.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

