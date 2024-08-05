Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) ended the recent trading session at $9.04, demonstrating a -1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 6.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $1.45 billion, signifying shifts of +12.41% and +11.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Adecoagro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Adecoagro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.79, so one might conclude that Adecoagro is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AGRO has a PEG ratio of 1.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.79.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

