Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Adecoagro (AGRO) ending at $11.36, denoting a -0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.97% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy have appreciated by 6.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adecoagro will be of great interest to investors.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.09% and -3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% decrease. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Adecoagro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.9.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

