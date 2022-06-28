Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $8.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 22.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Adecoagro will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.42% and +27.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adecoagro currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adecoagro has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.29, so we one might conclude that Adecoagro is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

