Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $7.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 9.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adecoagro as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.13% and +27.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower within the past month. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Adecoagro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.06, so we one might conclude that Adecoagro is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

