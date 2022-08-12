Adecoagro (AGRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Adecoagro SA (Symbol: AGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.29, changing hands as high as $9.64 per share. Adecoagro SA shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.78 per share, with $13.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.54.

