Adecoagro (AGRO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $8.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.97% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy have appreciated by 9.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adecoagro will be of great interest to investors.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $941.5 million, indicating changes of -89.11% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 55.13% higher. Currently, Adecoagro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Adecoagro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

