Adecoagro (AGRO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed the most recent trading day at $11.59, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

The the stock of producer of agricultural products and renewable energy has risen by 3.35% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, representing changes of -41.09% and -3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adecoagro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Adecoagro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Adecoagro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.84 of its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

