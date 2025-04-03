Adecoagro (AGRO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $11.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had gained 5.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adecoagro will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, signifying shifts of -41.09% and -3.18%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% decrease. Adecoagro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Adecoagro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

