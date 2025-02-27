Adecoagro (AGRO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.74, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy's stock has climbed by 11.96% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adecoagro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.16% lower. Adecoagro currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.98.

Meanwhile, AGRO's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

