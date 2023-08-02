News & Insights

Adecoagro (AGRO) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 11.19

August 02, 2023 — 12:37 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has been revised to 11.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 10.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.18 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.85% from the latest reported closing price of 11.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.26%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 60,956K shares. AGRO / Adecoagro S.A. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGRO / Adecoagro S.A. Shares Held by Institutions

Route One Investment Company holds 13,044K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,982K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,255K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 10.30% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 2,883K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

