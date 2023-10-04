Adecoagro (AGRO) Price Target Increased by 15.73% to 13.13

The average one-year price target for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has been revised to 13.13 / share. This is an increase of 15.73% from the prior estimate of 11.35 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.85 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from the latest reported closing price of 10.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.36%, an increase of 40.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 60,093K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,044K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,785K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,365K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 5.10% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,918K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.