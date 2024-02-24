Adecoagro (AGRO) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 14.83

The average one-year price target for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has been revised to 14.83 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 13.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.85 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.01% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.26%, a decrease of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 56,852K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 11,613K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,044K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 50.18% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,371K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 53.25% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,387K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing a decrease of 52.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 70.85% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 2,827K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

