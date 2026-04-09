Adecoagro (AGRO) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 13.03

The average one-year price target for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has been revised to $13.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $11.83 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.71% from the latest reported closing price of $14.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.25%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 15,084K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGGM Investments holds 4,047K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 2,200K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 1,204K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 93.16% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 769K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 31.19% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 441K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 50.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 93.23% over the last quarter.

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