Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adecoagro (AGRO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Adecoagro is one of 172 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AGRO has returned about 68.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 6.2%. This means that Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Tyson Foods (TSN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.

For Tyson Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.7% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better in this area.

Tyson Foods, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #210. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

Adecoagro and Tyson Foods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.