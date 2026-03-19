Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adecoagro (AGRO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Adecoagro is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 79.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGRO has returned 71.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.5%. This means that Adecoagro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is US Foods (USFD). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

In US Foods' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecoagro is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.8% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, US Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.

Adecoagro and US Foods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.