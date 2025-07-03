Adecoagro (AGRO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Adecoagro (AGRO) was up +1.85% at $9.37. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had gained 0.44% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $1.39 billion, signifying shifts of -58.42% and -8.47%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adecoagro currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.05.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.