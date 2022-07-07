Adecoagro (AGRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed at $7.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had lost 25.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Adecoagro will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

AGRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.13% and +27.17%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower within the past month. Adecoagro currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.12, so we one might conclude that Adecoagro is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.