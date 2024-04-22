Adecoagro (AGRO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) closed the most recent trading day at $11.14, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.11%.

The the stock of producer of agricultural products and renewable energy has risen by 3.47% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +16.55% and +4.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adecoagro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.66% increase. Adecoagro is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Adecoagro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.28 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

