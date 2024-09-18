Adecoagro (AGRO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Adecoagro (AGRO) standing at $11.30, reflecting a +0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy's shares have seen an increase of 1.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.52% and +12.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% lower within the past month. Adecoagro is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.47.

It is also worth noting that AGRO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

