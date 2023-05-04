News & Insights

Adecco's Q1 sales beat estimates

May 04, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Staffing group Adecco ADEN.S beat first-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, as companies rushed to outplacement markets after laying off staff to cope with the economic uncertainty.

The Swiss company, which provides temporary and permanent workers for industries ranging from manufacturing to tech consultancies and finance, reported an 8% rise in quarterly sales to 5.89 billion euros ($6.53 billion), above analysts' estimates of 5.83 billion euros in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

