Adecco's Q1 sales beat estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - Staffing group Adecco ADEN.S beat first-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, as companies rushed to outplacement markets after laying off staff to cope with the economic uncertainty.

The Swiss company, which provides temporary and permanent workers for industries ranging from manufacturing to tech consultancies and finance, reported an 8% rise in quarterly sales to 5.89 billion euros ($6.53 billion), above analysts' estimates of 5.83 billion euros in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.