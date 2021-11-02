Adecco sees uptick in hiring, warns of labour shortages

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S is continuing to see an increase in hiring and expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow modestly, the recruitment and temporary staffing company said on Tuesday, but warned that its customers are struggling to find enough skilled workers.

"Healthy demand is currently being impacted by issues created by the global pandemic, including supply chain shortages

and talent scarcity. This makes the path to recovery somewhat uneven in the months ahead," the Swiss company said in a statement.

During the third quarter, revenues adjusted for currency movements, trading days and divestments, rose 9% to 5.22 billion euros ($6.06 billion), slightly shy of analyst forecasts for 5.28 billion euros in a company-gathered poll.

Operating income rose 75% to 196 million euros, reflecting an absence of one-off COVID-related charges, Adecco said, while shareholders' net income of 133 million euros also just missed forecasts for 137 million euros.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; editing by Emma Thomasson)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.