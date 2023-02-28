US Markets

Adecco sees signs of a hiring slowdown at start of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 28, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

Adds detail

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S said hiring volumes had weakened at the start of 2023 after the staffing company reported weaker-than-expected earnings during its fourth quarter.

The Swiss company said net profit fell 65% in the three months to the end of December to 65 million euros ($68.79 million), missing analyst forecasts for 116 million euros.

The downturn was partly attributed to lower income from operations and an interest expense of 15 million euros.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 13% to 6.2 billion euros, beating the 6.1 billion euros expected in a company gathered consensus of forecasts. When adjusted for trading days, currencies and acquisitions, the increase was 5%.

Adecco said revenues had increased by 6% in December, compared with a year earlier, but there had been some signs of a slowdown at the start of 2023.

"While volumes in January have softened, the market for talent services remains dynamic," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.