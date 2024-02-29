Adecco says sales volume weaken at start of year

Adds detail

ZURICH, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results on Thursday but said hiring volumes were "marginally" lower at the start of 2024.

The staffing and training company posted reported operating income of 187 million euros ($202.58 million) for the three months to the end of December, beating analyst forecasts for 151 million euros.

The Swiss company said its revenues, when adjusted for currencies and trading days, had risen by 1% during the period.

Adecco, which supplies general and clerical staff as well as professional and technical workers, said hiring had been particularly strong in Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal as well as in Latin America.

Still, there had been a slowdown at the start of 2024, the company said, highlighting the current uncertainty facing many employers as economies slow.

"The Group's volumes, year-to-date, are marginally below Q4 2023 levels," Adecco said.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.