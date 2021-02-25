Adecco says latest COVID-19 lockdowns not having big impact so far

Adds detail, background

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S said the latest wave of COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe had not had a major impact on demand for its services at the start of 2021.

The staffing company said on Thursday its revenues adjusted for trading days and currency movements had declined by 2% in January compared with a year earlier, the same rate as in December. Volume trends in February indicated a similar trend,it said.

"Expanded COVID-19 lockdowns across much of Europe in early 2021 have not materially impacted demand for the group's services to date," the Swiss company said as it reported its fourth-quarter results.

Organic revenue in the three months to the end of December fell by 5%, an improvement from the 15% drop in the third quarter, although Adecco noted that the improving situation in the hiring market had slowed.

Quarterly revenues fell to 5.41 billion euros ($6.59 billion), beating the estimate for 5.27 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analyst views.

Fourth-quarter net profit of 149 million euros beat forecasts for 116 million euros. The company proposed a 2020 dividend of 2.50 Swiss francs, the same level as for 2019, and said it would resume its 600 million euro share buyback scheme it paused at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

