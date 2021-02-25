Adecco says latest COVID-19 lockdowns not having big impact so far

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S said the latest wave of COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe had not had a major impact on demand for its services at the start of 2021.

The staffing company said on Thursday its revenues adjusted for trading days and currency movements had declined by 2% in January compared with a year earlier, the same rate as in December. Volume trends in February indicated a similar trend, the company said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.