Adecco says hiring trends gradually improving, reports Q3 profit beat

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.Sis seeing a gradual improvement in hiring trends during the start of its fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, adding the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions had not affected demand so far.

The temporary staffing company said its revenues declined by 14% in September, an improvement on the 15% decline for the third quarter as a whole when the COVID-19 crisis meant lower activity at factories and offices.

Hiring volumes during October indicated a further gradual improvement, the Swiss company said.

The recent tightening of restrictions in Europe had not materially affected demand, the company said, although they would likely slow the recovery in revenues.

"Looking ahead, we are prepared for the recovery to be bumpy given the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation," Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said in a statement.

For the third quarter, Adecco said its net profit fell 55% to 80 million euros ($93.22 million), beating the 71 million euros forecast in a company gathered consensus of analyst estimates. Sales fell 18% to 4.84 billion euros, beating the 4.66 billion euros forecast.

