News & Insights

Adecco sales beat polls as career transition branch gains traction

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote, unit results, outlook

May 4 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S beat first-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, as companies rushed to outplacement markets after laying off staff to cope with the economic uncertainty.

The staffing company, which provides temporary and permanent workers for industries ranging from manufacturing to tech consultancies and finance, reported an 8% rise in quarterly sales to 5.89 billion euros ($6.53 billion).

This beat analysts' estimate of 5.83 billion euros in a poll provided by the company.

"Our Career Transition business actively captured further corporate restructuring projects resulting in record high performance levels," CEO Denis Machuel said.

Sales in its career transition business, which offers coaching services for changing roles to workers and organisations, surged by 63%.

In the current quarter, Adecco expects both gross margin and its selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) broadly in line with the first quarter.

It reported a gross profit margin of 21.3% and SG&A at 18.4% of revenues in the three months to the end of March.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.