Adecco sales beat polls as career transition branch gains traction

May 4 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S beat first-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, as companies rushed to outplacement markets after laying off staff to cope with the economic uncertainty.

The staffing company, which provides temporary and permanent workers for industries ranging from manufacturing to tech consultancies and finance, reported an 8% rise in quarterly sales to 5.89 billion euros ($6.53 billion).

This beat analysts' estimate of 5.83 billion euros in a poll provided by the company.

"Our Career Transition business actively captured further corporate restructuring projects resulting in record high performance levels," CEO Denis Machuel said.

Sales in its career transition business, which offers coaching services for changing roles to workers and organisations, surged by 63%.

In the current quarter, Adecco expects both gross margin and its selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) broadly in line with the first quarter.

It reported a gross profit margin of 21.3% and SG&A at 18.4% of revenues in the three months to the end of March.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

