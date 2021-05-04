Adecco returns to modest growth at start of year

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Adecco is seeing a gradual improvement in hiring trends in April, the staffing company said on Tuesday, after the second wave of the pandemic put the brakes on the recovery at the start of the year.

The company saw a 2% increase in revenues during its first quarter, when adjusted for currency movements and trading days, as a weaker January and February were compensated by a much stronger March.

Growth accelerated to 9% in March - helped by the easier comparison with last year when revenues collapsed during the first wave of the pandemic.

"Revenue trends during Q1 2021 were broadly stable sequentially as lockdowns across most European countries slowed the pace of recovery," Adecco said.

"Volumes in April indicate a return to gradual sequential improvement, as vaccination campaigns accelerate and Covid-19

restrictions are gradually lifted," it added.

Reported revenue fell 3% to 4.97 billion euros, missing analyst forecasts for 5.03 billion euros. Net income for shareholders of 124 million euros beat forecasts for 97 million euros.

