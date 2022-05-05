Adecco recruits Sodexo boss Macheul as new CEO

Adds comments from statement, detail

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S has appointed Denis Macheul, the boss of French multinational food service company Sodexo EXHO.PA, as its new chief executive, the Swiss staffing company said on Thursday.

Macheul will replace Alain Dehaze in the role from July 1, Adecco said in a surprise move as it announced its first-quarter results.

Dahaze, who has led Adecco since 2015, oversaw its transition to a company less reliant on temporary staffing by building up Modis - a business that provides consultancy and training in IT services.

But his overhaul, which included Adecco's biggest acquisition - the 2 billion euro ($2.12 billion) deal to buy AKKA Technologies - did not turn around the slump in the company's share price in recent years, as global hiring was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Dehaze's tenure, Adecco shares fell 46% in value, underperforming the Swiss index which gained 42%. The Zurich-based company, which competes with Randstad and Manpower in providing temporary staffing, was excluded from the blue-chip Swiss Market Index in July 2020.

