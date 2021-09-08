AKA

Adecco raises 232 mln euros for AKKA takeover deal

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S raised about 232.3 million euros ($275 million) by selling 5.1 million new shares at 49.60 euros each to help finance its 2 billion euro acquisition of AKKA Technologies AKA.PA announced in July.

"With the successful placing of new shares, investors are demonstrating their support for this transaction and its significant value creation opportunity, which includes strong earnings accretion in 2022," Adecco finance chief Coram Williams said in a statement on Wednesday.

