Adecco Q4 Profit Rises, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 68 million euros, up 6 percent from last year's 65 million euros, reflecting stronger operational performance.

Basic earnings per share were 0.41 euro, up 5 percent from last year's 0.39 euro. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.75 euro, compared to 0.76 euro last year.

The fourth-quarter revenues were 6.11 billion euros, down 2 percent from last year's 6.21 billion euros. Revenues grew 1 percent on an organic, TDA basis.

Further, the Board will propose to shareholders a 2.50 Swiss francs dividend per share at the upcoming AGM. The dividend proposed is in line with the Group's progressive dividend policy.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to continue to capture market share in a challenging macroeconomic environment in the first quarter, which is a seasonally lower EBITA margin quarter.

The firm anticipates a similar year-on-year development in gross margin as in the fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.