Adecco Q4 Profit Rises, Adj. EBITA Down On Weak Revenues; Proposes Dividend

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Wednesday higher profit in its fourth quarter, despite weak revenues.

Further, the company updated dividend policy, and the Board of Directors proposed to distribute a dividend per share of 1.00 Swiss Francs, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 AGM.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Adecco expects gross margin to be higher sequentially, in line with normal seasonality.

In its fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders grew 6 percent to 73 million euros from last year's 68 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.43 euro, up 7 percent from prior year's 0.40 euro.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.63 euro, compared to 0.75 euro last year.

Adjusted EBITA, a key earnings metric, was 187 million euros, down 29 percent from last year's 264 million euros. The adjusted EBITA margin dropped 110 basis points from the prior year to 3.2 percent.

Revenues fell 4 percent to 5.87 billion euros from 6.11 billion euros last year. Revenues dropped 5 percent on an organic, TDA basis.

