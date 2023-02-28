Markets

Adecco Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Sees Sequentially Flat Margin In Q1

February 28, 2023 — 01:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was 65 million euros, down 65 percent from last year's 184 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.39 euro, down 1.11 euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.76 euros, compared to 1.22 euros a year earlier.

EBITA excluding one-offs was 228 million euros, down 12 percent from the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to 6.21 billion euros from 5.50 billion euros in the prior year. Revenues grew 5 percent on organic basis with growth in all Global Business Units.

Further, the company said its Board proposed dividend per share of 2.50 Swiss francs, composed of 1.85 francs gross plus 0.65 francs from reserves not subject to withholding tax.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, Adecco expects both gross margin and SG&A expenses, excluding one-offs, to be broadly in line with the preceding fourth quarter's levels, in a seasonally lower margin quarter.

