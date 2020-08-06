Adecco Q2 revenue falls 28%, sees improvement in July

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swiss staffing company Adecco ADEN.S said its second-quarter revenues fell 28% as the coronavirus pandemic hit hiring around the world and pushed it into the red.

"The rate of revenue decline was greatest in April and improved as the quarter progressed, with June declining 26%organically and (trading day adjusted) year-on-year and July showing further gradual improvement," it said while posting a first-half net loss of 327 million euros ($388 million).

($1 = 0.8419 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)

