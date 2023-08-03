Adecco Q2 Profit Down, Revenues Edge Up; Sees Profitable Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Thursday that second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 62 million euros, down 19 percent from last year's 77 million euros.

Basic earnings per share declined 20 percent to 0.37 euro from prior year period's 0.46 euro.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.67 euro, compared to the prior year period's 0.85 euro.

The firm generated an operating income of 117 million euros, down 6 percent on a reported basis, but was flat in constant currency terms.

EBITA excluding one-offs was 184 million euros, down 11 percent from the prior year. The EBITA margin excluding one-offs was 3.1 percent, down 40 basis points.

Second-quarter revenues of 6 billion euros edged up 1 percent from last year's 5.94 billion euros. Revenues grew 4 percent on an organic, TDA basis.

Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter gross margin to be flat sequentially.

The company said, "While macro-economic conditions remain challenging, the diversity of the Group's activities and geographic footprint provide continued opportunity for profitable growth and market share gain."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.