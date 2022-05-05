Adecco Q1 revenue rises 10%

Adecco's first-quarter sales rose slightly ahead of market expectations, the temporary staffing company said on Thursday, pointing to a continued upturn in the global economy as companies took on more workers.

The Swiss company posted revenues of 5.45 billion euros ($5.79 billion) in the three months to the end of March, up 10% from a year earlier, and ahead of analyst forecasts for 5.38 billion euros.

When the effect of currency movements, trading days and acquisitions was removed, the increase was 5%.

($1=0.9419 euros)

