Adecco price target lowered to CHF 35 from CHF 36 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Brooke lowered the firm’s price target on Adecco (AHEXY) to CHF 35 from CHF 36 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

