Adecco price target lowered to CHF 32 from CHF 38 at Citi

Citi analyst Marc Van’T Sant lowered the firm’s price target on Adecco (AHEXY) to CHF 32 from CHF 38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AHEXY:
- Adecco price target lowered to CHF 35 from CHF 36 at RBC Capital
- Adecco Group Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance
- AHEXY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Adecco upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- Adecco price target lowered to CHF 36 from CHF 38 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.