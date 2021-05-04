Adecco posts 2% increase in first quarter sales

Contributors
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Adecco said sales volumes in April indicated a gradual recovery as the staffing company reported 2% increase in organic revenues during the first three months of 2021.

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S said sales volumes in April indicated a gradual recovery as the staffing company reported 2% increase in organic revenues during the first three months of 2021.

The gross margin rose by 80 basis points to 20.1%, the Swiss firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More