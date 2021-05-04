Adecco posts 2% increase in first quarter sales

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.S said sales volumes in April indicated a gradual recovery as the staffing company reported 2% increase in organic revenues during the first three months of 2021.

The gross margin rose by 80 basis points to 20.1%, the Swiss firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.