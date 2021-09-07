Adecco Group To Acquire QAPA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) announced the acquisition of QAPA, a provider of fully digital workforce solutions in France, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros. The earn out consideration will be paid in four tranches through end 2023.

QAPA deploys latest technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and cloud architecture, to provide candidate sourcing, matching, and back-office processing. It has over 500 customers, and a talent base of approximately 4.5 million workers.

Adecco Group anticipates the acquisition to firmly contribute to its EBITA margin from 2022, as higher volumes are reached, and to be EVA positive in 2023. The Group said the acquisition is consistent with its Future@Work strategy.

