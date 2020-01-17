Adecco Group taps Pearson exec Williams as finance chief

Switzerland's Adecco Group on Friday said Coram Williams would take over as the temporary staffing company's next chief financial officer from mid-2020, following in the footsteps of Hans Ploos van Amstel.

Williams joins from Pearson Plc PSON.L, where he has been chief financial officer since 2015.

"I am looking forward to .... building on the great work of Hans to further advance the group's transformation, harness the significant opportunities ahead to drive profitable growth, and deliver clear value for stakeholders," he said.

