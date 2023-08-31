Adecco Group (SIX:ADEN) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 38.77

The average one-year price target for Adecco Group (SIX:ADEN) has been revised to 38.77 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of 34.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 48.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from the latest reported closing price of 37.78 / share.

Adecco Group Maintains 6.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEN is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 32,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,884K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 9.95% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 2,198K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,081K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,927K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,923K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 8.12% over the last quarter.

