Adecco Group Reiterates Financial Goals And Capital Allocation Metrics

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Capital Markets Day in London later on Tuesday, talent company Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reiterated its financial goals and capital allocation metrics.

The Group also said it is on track to deliver on its commitment to improved financial performance despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and macro-economic pressures.

The Group has strengthened its Global Business Units and expanded its ability to capture cross-sell opportunities over the past twelve months while focusing relentlessly on executing the Simplify, Execute, Grow plan.

The Group's leadership team will provide in-depth insights on its strong momentum with the Simplify, Execute, Grow agenda and share strategic updates for each of its Global Business Units, with a particular focus on Akkodis.

The management will also provide update on its Future@Work Reloaded strategy; delivering better, faster execution and improved financial performance.

