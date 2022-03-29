Adecco Group On Track To Deliver Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reiterated its financial goals. The Group targets a 6% EBITA margin mid-term. Also, the Adecco Group noted that it is extending its financial framework to the GBU level.

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, said: "The Group has made strong progress in the first year of implementation of our Future@Work strategy, demonstrating resilience in the face of macro economic volatility. Despite the current geo-political uncertainties, we remain on track to deliver the Q1 outlook we shared on February 24."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.