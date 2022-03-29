Markets

Adecco Group On Track To Deliver Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reiterated its financial goals. The Group targets a 6% EBITA margin mid-term. Also, the Adecco Group noted that it is extending its financial framework to the GBU level.

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, said: "The Group has made strong progress in the first year of implementation of our Future@Work strategy, demonstrating resilience in the face of macro economic volatility. Despite the current geo-political uncertainties, we remain on track to deliver the Q1 outlook we shared on February 24."

