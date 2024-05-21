Adecco Group Launches Major Euro Note Programme

Adecco Group AG (GB:0QNM) has released an update.

Adecco Group AG has announced the approval of its Base Prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority, detailing a EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by the company. The document, dated May 15, 2024, is now accessible online for investors and stakeholders. This move signals Adecco’s strategic financial planning and its commitment to transparency in the financial markets.

