News & Insights

Stocks

Adecco Group Launches Major Euro Note Programme

May 21, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adecco Group AG (GB:0QNM) has released an update.

Adecco Group AG has announced the approval of its Base Prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority, detailing a EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by the company. The document, dated May 15, 2024, is now accessible online for investors and stakeholders. This move signals Adecco’s strategic financial planning and its commitment to transparency in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:0QNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.